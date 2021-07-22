Menards employee killed in accident at Golden Valley store

Police say a Menards employee was killed Thursday morning after an accident at the store in Golden Valley.

Officers say it appears the worker was using a forklift when a pallet of lumber fell on top of the forklift, killing the man.

When emergency crews arrived shortly after 10 a.m., they found the worker pinned under the forklift and unconscious. In a statement, the store said the accident occurred in the outside yard at the store at 6800 Wayzata Boulevard.

Police say OSHA has been notified of the accident.

In a statement, a store spokesperson wrote: "We are a small family here at Golden Valley and we are all in shock. Our thoughts and prayers are with our Team Member’s family."