Spring Lake Park schools cancels classes due to suspected ransomware attack

The Brief School is canceled on Monday, April 13 for Spring Lake Park due to a technology outage. A suspected ransomware attack forced staff to shut down all school district systems. All child care, community education and after school activities are also canceled.



Spring Lake Park Schools has canceled classes on Monday due to a suspected ransomware attack.

Technology outage forces school closure

What we know:

School officials say an outside actor accessed some school district systems, leading staff to shut everything down. Systems needed to safely hold school on Monday are not available.

Big picture view:

Along with classes on Monday, all child care, community education programs and after school activities are also canceled.

What's next:

The district is working with third-party cybersecurity experts and law enforcement to fix the issue and will update families on Monday.

What we don't know:

It's not clear exactly how long the outage will last.