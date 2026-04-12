St. Louis County deputies search woods near Greaney for missing man

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The Brief St. Louis deputies are searching for a missing man in the Greaney, Minn. area. He was last seen wearing a white bathrobe heading back toward the woods. Deputies say hypothermia is a major concern for the man due to the weather conditions.



Authorities In St. Louis County are searching for a man last seen walking into the woods in the Greaney, Minn. area.

Deputies searching for man missing in woods

What we know:

Deputies responded around 5 p.m. on Saturday to the 12000 block of South Willow River Road for calls about an unwanted man, identified as 40-year-old Clayton Leroy Nukala Jr.

Nukala ran into the woods before deputies could talk to him. On Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m., he returned, was acting strangely and was naked, then was last seen in a white bathrobe heading back toward the woods.

Local perspective:

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad, deputies and Orr Ambulance are searching for Nukala. Hypothermia is a "major concern" due to the weather.

Nukala is not wanted for any criminal charges. Authorities say they just want to make sure he is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

What we don't know:

It is not clear where Nukala went after entering the woods or if he has any supplies.

Anyone who sees Nukala who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.