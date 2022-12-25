Mega Millions jackpot up to $565 million, second largest this year

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to $565 million, the second largest this year.

The cash prize totals $293.6 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

It comes after a $1.34 billion jackpot in July — only the third jackpot to top $1 billion since the lottery began.

That jackpot was claimed by two people on one winning ticket in Des Plaines, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. Illinois is among the states where winners of more than $250,000 can choose to not reveal their names.

The winners have opted to take the lump sum payment of $780.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

The record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. That prize remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

FOX 32 Chicago and FOX 13 Tampa contributed to this report.