Meet the women behind some of the biggest events in the Twin Cities

The Brief Kelly McGrath, Kate Setley, and Jaimee Lucke Hendrickson form a trio of women leading major events and tourism in St. Paul. Their collaborative leadership is bringing top-tier events and planning to the city, including the 2026 World Juniors hockey tournament.



From musicians taking the stage to puck drop at Minnesota Wild games, behind the scenes, helping draw crowds to the Xcel Energy Center for the past 25 years is Kelly McGrath, who became general manager of the Xcel Energy Center about a year and a half ago.

In roughly the same timeframe, Kate Setley became general manager of the RiverCentre right next door. Add in Jaimee Lucke Hendrickson, president and CEO of Visit St. Paul, and this trifecta of women is responsible for some of the biggest names – and massive crowds – coming to the capital city.

Leading the way in St. Paul

What they're saying:

"Our partnership matters so much; it’s really a package deal," said Setley.

"Most of the time, GMs come up through the operations side of the business. So, maybe, overall operations for the organization – overseeing the ice plant, electricians, engineers, maintenance – that sort of thing is the usual path," said McGrath. "I came up through marketing and communications. And the reality is more women are coming up through that path. So that’s kind of been the way that the imbalance has been through the years."

How they do it:

Sure, there are other females in these positions around the country, but no one we could find is aware of a team of fierce women quite like this.

"I work with a lot of men as well, but the fact that we can do it all together is really, really powerful, I think," said Setley. "We see a lot of things through similar lenses, yet we can challenge each other. We just have a respect for each other, and it’s very collaborative. I think women leaders are often just naturally very collaborative people, and I experience that with you two."

Left to right: River Centre GM Kate Setley, Jaimee Lucke Hendrikson, and Xcel Energy GM Kelly McGrath. (FOX 9)

Partnership and planning

Future planning:

Collaborations and planning happen years in advance. For example, next year they’re preparing for the World Juniors hockey tournament to come to St. Paul. As with any large-scale event, it involves hotel accommodations and event details well beyond the rink. Plus, the foresight, bids, and scheduling for these three currently extend into 2028 and beyond.

"I think we’re really fortunate that we have the ability to be in leadership roles in areas that we’re each so passionate about," says Hendrikson. "When you feel that way, work can be really enjoyable. We’re also in roles where it can be really challenging, and you can have moments where you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ But when you have people around you who are so supportive and aligned, it makes those harder times and tougher decisions that much better."

What's next:

So, whether it’s a concert, a convention, a rodeo, or a corresponding community opportunity in Rice Park, the Science Museum of Minnesota, or a nearby restaurant – the list goes on. These three work to make the experience for those coming to work or play in St. Paul as consistent and enjoyable as possible for all involved.

"We are really creating memories here," says Setley. "What I think is just such a beautiful part of the work that we do is it is so different."