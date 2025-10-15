Medicare open enrollment begins: What are the deadlines to choose a new plan?

The Brief Open enrollment is now underway for Medicare members. People who are losing their Medicare Advantage plans next year can now choose a new plan. Open enrollment ends Dec. 7, but there is a grace period for current Medicare Advantage enrollees to choose a new plan.



Medicare open enrollment begins on Wednesday, meaning Medicare Advantage members who are losing their plans next year can now start choosing new plans.

Insurers dropping Medicare Advantage

The backstory:

Several major insurers announced in recent weeks plans to scale back Medicare Advantage coverage in Minnesota and beyond.

UCare announced in September it would drop Medicare Advantage coverage entirely. UnitedHealthcare said it would reduce coverage from 72 counties in Minnesota to 27 counties. HealthPartners and Aetna also announced changes for Medicare customers. The changes are expected to impact 150,000 people.

People who lose Medicare Advantage will still retain standard Medicare coverage, but will lose the benefits that come with Medicare Advantage.

The companies blamed cuts to Medicare and Medicaid at the federal level that began in 2024.

Medicare Advantage deadlines

Big picture view:

If you are losing Advantage coverage in 2026, you should have been notified by your insurer. If you aren't sure if you are losing your plan, you can call your insurer and confirm.

You can visit Medicare's website to look at new plans and make a choice. If you need help, you can call 1-800-MEDICARE for assistance. You can also try the Minnesota Aging Pathways for free help at 800-333-2433.

What's next:

You do have some time to determine the best plan for you. Open enrollment runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. People who enroll by Dec. 7 will have Medicare Advantage coverage starting Jan. 1.

Even then, current Medicare Advantage enrollees have a grace period to switch plans. You will still be able to enroll in new plans between Jan. 1 and March 31. Coverage will take effect starting the month after you enroll (ie: if you select a plan in January, coverage starts Feb. 1).

Oct. 15 through Dec. 7: Medicare open enrollment. You can join, drop, switch Medicare plans during this period.

Jan. 1 through March 31: Medicare Advantage extended enrollment. People who already have Medicare Advantage plans can still choose new plans during this period. Coverage would start the following month after enrollment.