Medical Examiner: Esko High School football player's death related to congenital heart disease

The Esko High School sophomore who collapsed during a football game and later died Friday night had a congenital heart disease, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Aitkin Police Chief Tim Catlin announced 15-year-old Jackson Pfister’s death was “natural” and caused by the disease he had. The disease was congenital, meaning it developed before his birth.

The incident occurred around 9:19 p.m. during the Varsity football game at Veterans Field Friday night. He was transported to the hospital and later died.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Pfister family, Jackson’s teammates and the Esko community,” Catlin said in a statement.

Sunday night, Esko High School students memorialized the teen who was set to soon celebrate his 16th birthday. A memorial to the boy started at the 50-yard-line of the field.

Some of the students at the memorial described Pfister as a tremendous young man who brought joy to those around him.

The school district offered counseling services over the weekend and is continuing to offer grief and trauma services for teachers, students and staff.