MDH: Rabid bat found in downtown Minneapolis

article

State health officials say a bat found in downtown Minneapolis earlier this week has tested positive for rabies.

The Minnesota Department of Health said a group of work colleagues found the bat on Tuesday around 1 p.m. near the corner of Marquette Avenue and 6th Street. They captured the bat, which was still alive, and brought it to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

Rabies is a fatal illness that is transmitted through bites from infected animals. Bats are of particular concern because their teeth are so tiny that a bite may not be felt or even leave a noticeable mark.

MDH is asking anyone who may have had physical contact with the bat to contact the health department at 651-201-5414 or 1-877-676-5414 to determine whether rabies shots are necessary.

Two other rabid bats were found in Minneapolis earlier this year, one in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood and the other in the Harrison neighborhood.