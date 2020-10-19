Mayor taps 25-year veteran Bryan Tyner to be next Minneapolis Fire Chief

article

Bryan Tyner will be nominated as the next Chief of the Minneapolis Fire Department, the city announced Monday.

Mayor Jacob Frey will nominate the current Assistant Chief to replace Chief John Fruetel, who has served the MFD for 41 years, including as chief since 2012.

The city said it conducted a national search for a new chief starting in August. Frey decided to nominate Tyner, who has served the department since 1995 as a Battalion Chief, Fire Captain, Fire Marshal, Training Captain, Fire Motor Operator and Firefighter.

Frey called Tyner a “son of the Northside.” He will become the department’s second Black Fire Chief. The city pointed to Tyner’s commitment to inclusivity in the department, too. Tyner worked with Minneapolis Public Schools to create pathways to the MFD and served as the President of the Minneapolis African American Professional Firefighters Association.

“Bryan has seen our city at its best and helped lead the department through some of Minneapolis’ most challenging moments. He will know how to handle whatever comes across his desk. His dedication to our city is beyond reproach, and I know that he will lead this department with integrity,” Frey said in a statement Monday.

In a release Monday, Tyner said it would be his “distinct honor to serve this community as its next Fire Chief.”

“I intend to lead this organization into the future with integrity, honesty and fairness,” he said.

The nomination will be made official during the city’s Executive Committee meeting Tuesday. The nomination will then head to the Public Health and Safety Committee for consideration. A full vote before the City Council will be Friday, Dec. 4.