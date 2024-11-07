Mayor Frey signs resolution urging county to close Mpls trash incinerator

The Brief Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed a resolution urging Hennepin County to set a firm timeline for closing the HERC trash incinerator. The incinerator, located in the North Loop near Target Field, has been a longstanding concern for nearby communities. The city’s resolution calls for HERC’s closure by the end of 2027.



Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed a resolution on Thursday, urging Hennepin County to move forward with the closure of a trash incinerator.

Background

Neighbors have long called for the Hennepin Energy Recovery Center (HERC) trash incinerator to be closed.

The incinerator burns trash to produce energy. It is located in the city's North Loop, right next to Target Field, which the incinerator helps power.

The county has said the incinerator is under permitted pollution levels and they strive to reduce emissions. However, the city says the incinerator creates the most pollution in the county and disproportionately impacts disadvantaged communities.

Last year, the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved a measure to develop a plan to close HERC sometime between 2028 and 2040.

What's new?

The city is urging the county to agree to a firm timeline for closing HERC.

The resolution passed by the Minneapolis City Council and signed by Mayor Frey urges the county to close HERC by the end of 2027.