Mayo Clinic named 'World's Best Hospital' again in 2025

The Brief Mayo Clinic is ranked No. 1 as the world's best hospital for the seventh year in a row. The "World's Best Hospitals" list is released by Newsweek every year. The ranking was reportedly based on a survey sent to medical experts as well as patient satisfaction and hospital quality metrics.



Mayo Clinic, a world-famous hospital based in Rochester, Minn., was ranked no. 1 again in the list of "World's Best Hospitals".

The ranking is released by Newsweek every year, with Mayo Clinic retaining the top spot seven years in a row.

World's Best Hospital

Big picture view:

The "World's Best Hospitals 2025" list comprises of more than 2,400 hospitals from 30 different countries, according to Newsweek, which published the rankings on Wednesday.

The hospitals were reportedly ranked based on a survey sent to medical experts, patient experience data and hospital quality metrics.

Mayo Clinic was followed by Cleveland Clinic in second place, then Toronto General - University Health Network in third place and The Johns Hopkins Hospital in fourth place.

What they're saying:

President and CEO of Mayo Clinic, Gianrico Farrugia, released a written statement on the ranking.

"This continued recognition is a tribute to our dedicated staff who consistently deliver unparalleled, compassionate care to our patients. We remain committed to delivering Category-of-One experiences for each patient who seeks our care while simultaneously working to transform healthcare to enable more care and more cures to reach more people."