Mayo Clinic marks 60 years since first organ transplant

The Mayo Clinic is celebrating a significant milestone this week: 60 years since its first human organ transplant, a kidney.

In the six decades since that landmark procedure, the Mayo Clinic has performed over 31,000 organ transplants across its three campuses in Rochester, Arizona, and Florida. While these figures are impressive, they represent much more than just numbers; they symbolize lives saved and transformed.

For one man in Byron, this milestone is deeply personal. He's not just reflecting on a medical achievement; he's thinking about his own life, one that was directly impacted by the advances in organ transplantation at the Mayo Clinic.

Hit play to see that full story from FOX 9's Tim Blotz.