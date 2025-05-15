Marshall hospital employee granted release amid ICE detainment

The Brief A judge has ordered ICE to release a Marshall, Minnesota, hospital employee who has been detained since March. In the ruling, a judge says DHS seemed to be going after Harsono because of speech over public safety concerns. Harsono remained in custody as of Thursday morning.



A judge has ordered a Marshall, Minn. hospital worker to be released from ICE detainment as he faces removal.

Aditya Harsono, 33, was arrested by ICE in March. As of Thursday morning, he remains behind bars in the Kandiyohi County Jail, but could soon be freed.

Marshall worker arrested

What we know:

FOX 9 was told Harsono was arrested at work on March 23. His attorney Sarah Gad says his visa was "abruptly revoked without notice" days before.

Harsono, who is from Indonesia, was in the United States on a student visa that was valid until 2026. Harsono is also married to a U.S. citizen and is in the process of getting his green card.

The backstory:

Gad told FOX 9 authorities claimed Harsono was a "danger to public safety" due to a 2022 vandalism conviction. Gad said that charge alone isn't a deportable offense. She believes the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is more concerned about another case in 2021, when Harsono was arrested during a protest in the aftermath of the deaths of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. That case was ultimately dismissed.

Judge orders release

What they're saying:

Immigration records show Harsono is still in custody in Kandiyohi County as of Thursday morning.

In a ruling filed on Wednesday, a judge ordered that Harsono be released from custody immediately, subject to conditions ordered by an immigration judge.

In the ruling, the judge sided with Gad's assessment, saying it appears the government was moving to remove Harsono in "retaliation for his speech than because of any professed public safety concern."

What's next:

It's unclear exactly when Harsono will be released from custody. However, it's unclear if the government will move forward with removal proceedings.