ICE arrest of Marshall hospital employee condemned by MN Nurse Association

The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) condemned the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest of a hospital employee in Marshall, Minnesota.

Aditya Wahyu Harsono, 33, is currently in ICE custody at Kaniyohi County Jail, according to the online ICE detainee locator.

ICE arrest of Marshall hospital employee

What they're saying:

MNA officials released a statement saying, "We are not agents of law enforcement, nor do we serve any role in immigration enforcement. Our Duty is to our patients — to their health, their dignity and well-being."

The statement continued by saying, "We recognize that immigrants, refugees, and other vulnerable populations often face systemic barriers, targeted discrimination, and heightened fear when seeking medical care. Let us be clear: every individual deserves access to safe, unbiased, and confidential healthcare. No one should ever hesitate to seek medical attention out of fear of exposure, judgment, or reprisal."

Court records show Harsono paid restitution for a misdemeanor vandalism conviction after he admitted to spray-painting semi-trailers and a bridge overpass in the summer of 2022.

FOX 9 reached out to ICE and the law firm representing Harsono for more information and will update this story when it becomes available.