Maplewood teen charged with murder following death of mother

The Brief Maplewood police say a 43-year-old woman was found dead from blunt force injuries on June 26. The woman’s 17-year-old daughter has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.



A woman found dead in her Maplewood apartment has led to the arrest of her teenage daughter, who has since been charged with murder in connection to her death.

Maplewood mother allegedly murdered

What we know:

The Maplewood Police Department says officers were called to the 1800 block of Beebe Road North around 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, for a welfare check.

Once inside the apartment, they found 43-year-old Georgina Lee Monk dead, with signs of significant blunt force trauma.

Dig deeper:

Police say investigators secured the apartment and began an investigation with help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Investigators identified Monk’s 17-year-old daughter as a suspect, and she has since been taken into custody and booked at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center.

Following the investigation, authorities say the Ramsey County Medical Examiner has ruled Monk’s death a homicide, caused by multiple injuries from an assault.

What's next:

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has since filed second-degree murder charges against the suspect.