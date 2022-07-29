Maplewood stabbing suspect arrested, victim in critical condition

A suspect has been arrested and a man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Maplewood Friday.

At around 1:44 p.m. Maplewood Public Safety officers were called to 315 Larpenteur Avenue East on a report that a 30-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

The suspect involved in the stabbing fled prior to officer arrival on scene.

Through investigation, Maplewood police identified an adult male suspect who was subsequently located, arrested and booked at the Ramsey County Jail on felony second-degree assault.

It continues to be an active investigation and detectives are working to determine exactly what occurred, though there are no current outstanding suspects.

