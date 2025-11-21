Report from Maple Lake student results in DWI charges for bus driver

article

The Brief A school bus driver is accused of driving under the influence with students on board. A student reported smelling alcohol on his bus driver, and the SRO contacted school officials and the bus company, who stopped the driver mid-route. Charges alleged the driver had a 0.082 BAC, though Minnesota has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to school bus drivers.



A school bus driver in Maple Lake is facing several charges after a student's report led to his arrest for allegedly driving under the influence with students on board.

School bus driver facing DWI charges

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint, a Maple Lake Public Schools Resource Office received a report on Nov. 20 that a student believed they smelled alcohol coming from their school bus driver, identified as 55-year-old William John Peterson.

The SRO got into contact with school officials and the bus company, M&M Bus Service, which managed to stop the bus mid-route and dispatch a replacement driver to the scene, charges said.

Upon meeting Peterson at the bus company’s garage, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy noted he had watery eyes and detected what smelled like alcohol coming from his breath. When questioned, Peterson denied consuming any alcohol that day but claimed to have taken NyQuil.

Charges allege Peterson "performed poorly" during the field sobriety test and his preliminary breath test registered a 0.082 BAC. Authorities placed him under arrest and transported him to the county jail.

While the standard legal limit for most motor vehicle drivers is 0.08, and the limit for commercial drivers is 0.04, Minnesota law has a strict zero-tolerance policy for school bus drivers.

Peterson is facing one count of child endangerment and three DWI-related charges. He made his first court appearance on Friday.

What we don't know:

Charging documents say there were multiple students on the bus under the age of 16 while Peterson was dropping them off, though it did not say how many students were on board.

School's response

What they're saying:

FOX 9 obtained the letter Superintendent Mike Rowe sent to families following the incident:

"This afternoon, we received information regarding a serious incident involving a contracted bus driver who is an employee of M&M Bus Service. The school was made aware of alleged or seemingly impaired behavior. As soon as we were notified, steps were taken to ensure students were cared for and transported safely. Law enforcement was contacted, and another driver was sent to take over the route. All students are safe, and M&M Bus Service has informed the district that the driver has been removed from duty effective immediately and a police investigation is taking place and no other information is available at this time.

"We want to assure you that student safety is our highest priority. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the district office."

FOX 9 reached out to the school district and M&M Bus Service for more information.