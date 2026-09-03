Maple Grove police ask people to check cameras for help catching assault suspect

The Brief Police are asking residents and businesses in Champlin and Dayton to check their surveillance cameras for any leads after a woman was attacked on a trail inside Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove on Aug. 30. The assault occurred when a woman was forced to the ground and a shirt was placed over her mouth. The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male in his early to mid-30s, approximately 5-feet-9 inches to 5-feet-10 inches tall, clean-shaven, with short curly dark hair and a stocky build.



Police are asking for the public's help locating a man they believe to be responsible for an attack on a trail inside Maple Grove's popular Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Maple Grove Elm Creek Park attack

What we know:

On Aug. 30, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Maple Grove police responded to a 911 call from a woman who said an unknown man forced her to the ground and placed a shirt over her mouth before running away on foot.

The assault happened on a paved trail on the northwest side of Mud Lake inside Elm Creek Park Reserve. A multi-agency search of the area was launched, but did not immediately locate the suspect.

Dig deeper:

Police say the suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male in his early to mid-30s, approximately 5-feet-9 inches to 5-feet-10 inches tall, clean-shaven, with short curly dark hair and a stocky build.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing bright blue basketball-style shorts with no logo or graphics, was shirtless and was carrying a gray cotton-style T-shirt.

What you can do:

Maple Grove police are asking residents and businesses in Champlin and Dayton to review doorbell, security or other surveillance cameras for a possible suspect or suspicious activity.

People are encouraged to provide any potential information to the Maple Grove Police Department.