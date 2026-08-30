Man charged after alleged cockfighting operation found in Forest Lake

The Brief Chou Yang, 50, of Oakdale faces felony and gross misdemeanor animal cruelty charges tied to an alleged cockfighting operation at a Forest Lake property. Authorities say videos, blood marks, dead birds and specialized equipment pointed to cockfighting taking place at the property. Authorities seized seven live chickens, including six roosters and one hen, and four dead roosters during the investigation.



An Oakdale man is facing animal cruelty charges after investigators uncovered what they say was a cockfighting operation at a Forest Lake property.

Alleged cockfighting operation uncovered

What we know:

The charges stem from a follow-up investigation in November 2025, when animal control conducted a visit to a Forest Lake property in connection with prior animal cruelty complaints. During that visit, officers obtained a search warrant and found dogs they believed were living in inadequate conditions, along with numerous dead chickens in the yard.

Investigators then reported finding roosters being kept in conditions consistent with cockfighting.

Timeline:

Authorities obtained an additional search warrant and seized seven live chickens — six roosters and one hen — along with four dead roosters as evidence. They were also shown videos that authorities say showed cockfighting taking place on the property, and investigators were later able to match blood marks seen in the videos to specific spots on the property.

Beyond the birds, investigators say they found equipment and medical supplies associated with cockfighting. That included birds whose natural spurs had been removed and what was described as "training carpet."

Yang called animal control

What they're saying:

After the search, the charges state Chou Yang, 50, of Oakdale called animal control to report that he was missing one rooster and two transport boxes. Yang denied owning any of the other equipment that were seized except for a medication that he said he had ordered from Thailand.

Yang was charged via summons in Washington County District Court on Aug. 27. He faces one felony count and one gross misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.

What we don't know:

The charges are connected to a property belonging to another person. It is unclear whether the property owner is also facing charges in connection with the case.