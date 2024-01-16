Manuel Ellis death: Officers cleared of wrongdoing, will not return to Tacoma Police Department

Three officers who were acquitted in the death of Manny Ellis last month have been cleared of any wrongdoing and will not return to the Tacoma Police Department.

Tacoma made the announcement on Tuesday, more than three weeks since all three of the officers charged in the case were found not guilty.

The city will pay each of the officers half a million dollars for voluntarily agreeing to resign, according to a voluntary resignation agreement. All three officers have been on paid administrative leave since 2020.

In December 2023, a jury found three police officers charged in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Tacoma, Washington man who was beaten, shocked and hogtied face down on a sidewalk, not guilty of all charges.

Matthew Collins, 40, and Christopher Burbank, 38, were charged with 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree manslaughter. They were found not guilty of all counts.

Timothy Rankine, 34, was charged with 1st-degree manslaughter. He was also found not guilty.

"Meanwhile, except for a sustained finding regarding Officer Collins’ violation of the Tacoma Police Department’s policy on Courtesy, the Officers were cleared based on 2020 policies," the Tacoma Police Department said in a statement on Jan. 16.

The written reprimand showed that Collins told Ellis to "Shut the f*** up man."

See the written reprimand:

The Tacoma Action Collective, a group that works to eliminate systemic oppression, said in a statement:

"The system that we're supposed to trust in Tacoma is so broken that you can beat, tase, hog-tie, and deprive a Black man of oxygen until he dies and only be reprimanded for not being more respectful about killing him.

"We didn't need to wait nearly 4 years for TPD to investigate themselves, because they did that in 2020 when they allowed all 5 officers to return to work two weeks later."

"They never had any intention of listening to community concerns, not under Ramsdell (who magically resigned), and not under Moore. We read the acknowledgment about the policies, and now things have "changed" since then.

"TPD/The City of Tacoma is so afraid of being sued by 3 cops that they would rather pay them over a million dollars and simply let them resign than to fire them. We have no trust in this department. We didn't in 2020 and we don't in 2024.

"This is why we stood alongside Manuel Ellis' family in asking for a federal investigation. Tacoma and Pierce County failed them, and this community, March 3rd 2020 and continue to do so today."

FOX 13 News has also reached out to the Ellis family and attorney for comment.

See the Voluntary Resignation Agreement:

Read the full statement from the Tacoma Police Department:

"Tacoma Police Officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins, and Timothy Rankine have voluntarily agreed to separate from their positions with the Tacoma Police Department.

"Meanwhile, except for a sustained finding regarding Officer Collins’ violation of the Tacoma Police Department’s policy on Courtesy, the Officers were cleared based on 2020 policies. The Use of Force policy in place in March of 2020 failed to serve the best interests of the police department or the community. However, because it was policy at the time, it guided my decisions announced today. That policy has since been superseded by a new policy. Additionally, the Tacoma Police Department is actively undergoing a comprehensive overhaul of its policies with support from Lexipol and the Community's Police Advisory Committee (CPAC). Currently, 30 policies have undergone revision, with 10 nearing completion, aligning with the overarching goal of a complete and thorough policy transformation to better serve the community and enhance law enforcement practices.

"While acknowledging our incomplete achievement of reform goals in the past decade, the last two years have witnessed substantial efforts to revolutionize the Tacoma Police Department, placing a strong emphasis on fostering inclusivity and pride among all stakeholders. These strides are a result of a collective endeavor.

"I acknowledge the detrimental impact of policing on Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, extending both a personal and collective apology. My awareness of the historical context of policing includes acts of oppression, abuse, and dehumanization, all carried out under the color of law. Additionally, I recognize the atrocities spanning the last 30 years up to the present. I am committed to acknowledging and taking responsibility, adamantly refusing to condone or turn a blind eye to such heinous acts. "

Read the Final Case Summary below: