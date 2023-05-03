Expand / Collapse search
Mankato West High School student arrested for bringing loaded gun to campus: Police

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded handgun to Mankato West High School Wednesday morning. 

According to Mankato City officials, the teen was taken into custody around 10:10 a.m. at the school. The gun was concealed at the time of the incident, but officials did not specify where the weapon was located. There were no threats made and no reported injuries.

The student was sent to a juvenile detention facility, and authorities said he cooperated during the arrest. The case is being forwarded to the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office for potential charges which authorities say could include possessing a dangerous weapon on school property. 

"There are no known threats at this time," said Deputy Director of Public Safety Matt DuRose in a statement. "The incident remains under investigation, and no further details are available."

Police did not specify how they learned the teen had a firearm at the school