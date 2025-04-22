Man who fired shots at Ramsey Co. deputy pleads guilty

The Brief The man who fired shots at a deputy during a police pursuit in Ramsey County last year has now pleaded guilty. Trevion Armand Figgs pleaded guiltyto attempted murder, assault and possession of a deadly weapon. A Ramsey County deputy was hurt after his vest was hit by shrapnel.



A man arrested after firing shots at a Ramsey County deputy during a police pursuit in March 2024 has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Guilty plea in shooting

What we know:

Trevion Armand Figgs, 21, entered a guilty plea last Thursday to charges of attempted murder, assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon in a drive-by shooting. He was originally set to face trial later this month.

What's next:

The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation for the case. However, a sentencing date has not yet been set.

Figgs was wanted in shooting

The backstory:

Figgs was in a vehicle that deputies attempted to stop for reckless driving on March 1, 2024. The driver didn't stop and during the pursuit, deputies said Figgs leaned out of the vehicle and fired an assault rifle at the deputy's squad.

Casings were found in the middle of the roadway. DNA on those casings matched Figgs.

After the chase, the suspect's vehicle was found parked about six blocks away from Figgs' home. When deputies later searched Figgs' home, they found an AR-style rifle.

Local perspective:

Deputy Joe Kill was hurt by shrapnel. Thankfully, the shrapnel struck his ballistic vest. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said Deputy Kill narrowly avoided tragedy.

"He’s doing okay, the round went through the hood, through the dash, and struck him in the bulletproof vest. But, six inches higher, and he would be dead," Fletcher previously said.

The deputy did suffer an impact and was treated for that.