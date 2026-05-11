Man wanted in $374K Eagan silver bar theft arrested in Montana

The Brief One suspect wanted in the theft of silver bars from an Eagan home has been arrested. Two men are accused of stealing $374,000 worth of silver bars in April. Braidy Allen has been arrested in Montana and is being held in Flathead County as a fugitive from justice.



One of the men wanted for the theft of $374,000 worth of silver bars stolen from an Eagan home has been arrested in Montana, FOX 9 has learned.

Braidy Allen arrested

What we know:

The Dakota County Attorney's Office tells FOX 9 that they have been notified about the arrest of Braidy Allen, 38, in Flathead County, Montana.

Jail records show Allen is being held there as a fugitive from justice.

The backstory:

Warrants were issued for both Allen and Christopher Brandt, 42, in the theft case out of Eagan in April where the duo are accused of stealing silver bars.

Authorities say the theft happened at a home on Tiffany Circle North in Eagan. The suspects drilled holes under the handle of the back sliding door to get inside. Once in, they took 4,300 ounces of silver, including 100-ounce bars and two 70-pound, 1,000-ounce bars, with a total estimated value of up to $374,000.

Both men face charges of first-degree burglary and theft of property over $5,000.

Authorities say that on the day after the theft, Brandt sold a silver bar with a matching serial number to Rum River Coin in Anoka, while Allen sold about 81.3 ounces of silver to Enviro-Chem.

Suspects were initially booked into jail but released pending further investigation. When both men were booked into jail, officers noticed their hands were stained blue, which authorities believe was caused by melting down the stolen silver.

Witness statement to police

Local perspective:

A witness later told police he hid the stolen silver in his basement before helping move it to Ham Lake, and said the suspects planned to bury the silver. The witness also told police Allen planned to leave the state by train. The complaint notes he had booked an Amtrak trip to Whitefish, Montana – which is in Flathead County – which departed on May 2.

Search warrants at addresses connected to the men also uncovered smelting pots, scrap metal, and methamphetamine.

Dig deeper:

Allen’s connection to the victims as a former roommate gave him knowledge of the silver stored in the home. The investigation revealed that the suspects tried to quickly sell and melt down the silver to avoid detection.

Investigators say the witness’s confession on May 5 helped them track the movement of the stolen silver.