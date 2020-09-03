Man trapped under fallen tree for more than 4 days rescued in Redwood County, Minnesota

A 59-year-old man was pinned under a fallen tree for more than 100 hours this week near Redwood Falls, Minn.

According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call about a tree fallen on a person just before 4 p.m. Monday.

There, they found 59-year-old Jonathan Ceplecha pinned under the tree. They discovered Ceplecha was cutting down trees when one fell on him Thursday, Aug. 27. He was trapped for more than four days.

Ceplecha lives alone, but his ex-wife found him. She had called his daughter who said she had heard he was “working on some trees.”

She went to find out what was going on after he missed a Friday and a Monday of work.

Ceplecha was alert when crews found him. He was airlifted from the scene after Redwood Falls firefighters extricated him.

He is expected to survive.