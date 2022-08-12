Man stabbed to death in Minneapolis, suspect arrested in Wisconsin

A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Minneapolis Friday morning, according to Minneapolis Police.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Minneapolis Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said police responded to a home on the 1800 block of Northeast Arthur Street around 7:40 a.m. after a 911 caller said someone she knew was attempting to break into their house.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the home who had been stabbed to death. The man's wife was able to escape the house uninjured.

Police say a person known to the husband and wife broke into the house and killed the man. Additionally, police say the woman had a Minnesota Protection Order filed against the man, later identified as 31-year-old Franklin white, but it had not yet been served.

White was arrested Friday afternoon in Wisconsin for his alleged involvement in the stabbing, Parten said in an update.

"Thanks to the Minneapolis Police Gun Investigation Unit, the Minneapolis Police Homicide Unit, and the Wisconsin State Patrol for their expedient, quick, professional, and collaborative work which resulted in the successful arrest of Franklin White," said Commissioner Alexander of the Minneapolis Office of Community Safety.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim's name and cause of death later.

Friday's stabbing is the 57th homicide investigation by the Minneapolis Police Department this year.