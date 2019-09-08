Man shot while bird hunting with family after shotgun falls, fires in Red Cedar, Wis.

article

A 60-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday morning in Wisconsin after being struck with birdshot while hunting with family.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, four family members were bird hunting together in Red Cedar, Wis. at a game farm when the incident occured around 10:35 a.m.

One family member set down their shotgun against some brush to tend to a dog, but the gun fell over causing it to fire. The safety on the firearm was not engaged and the ammunition struck the 60-year-old man.

He was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The Wisconsin DNR is investigating the incident.