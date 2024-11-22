Man shot in St. Paul with kids in car, police investigating homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead after a shooting in St. Paul that occurred in a vehicle with two small children inside.
What we know
According to the St. Paul Police Department, around 1:30 p.m. officers were called to the 600 block of Aurora Avenue on the report of a person shot.
Police say the victim was inside a parked vehicle with another male and two small children when a small dark vehicle, possibly a SUV, drove past and shots were fired. The vehicle then fled the scene south on Dale Street after the shooting.
The other man and the children inside the parked vehicle were unharmed.
Homicide investigators are currently working to determine what led to this man’s death and who is responsible.
What we don't know
Police have not yet provided a suspect description or possible motive.