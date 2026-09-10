Minneapolis mass shooting: Threats reported 4 hours before Loring Towers gunman opened fire

The Brief A mass shooting at Loring Towers in downtown Minneapolis on Sept. 2 left two residents and the suspected gunman dead, and injured multiple officers and civilians. Search warrants obtained by FOX 9 show apartment management called police about four hours before the shooting to report a threatening email from the gunman over a pending eviction. The suspected shooter, identified as Carlton Neal Johnson II, 35, was facing eviction after allegedly threatening staff with a firearm in June.



Search warrants revealed a warning that came hours before the gunfire erupted at Loring Towers in downtown Minneapolis.

New details emerge in Minneapolis mass shooting

What we know:

Search warrants obtained by FOX 9 reveal that apartment management had called police roughly four hours before the shooting to report a threatening email they had received from the gunman. That threat was connected to a pending eviction.

The Sept. 2 shooting at Loring Towers triggered a massive police response. Two people were killed, and several others were injured, including three police officers. The gunman was ultimately killed in a shootout with officers.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 9, the Minneapolis Police Department said the caller wanted to remain anonymous and that their complaint was working its way through the department's records management system at the time.

Here is the full statement from the Minneapolis Police Department:

"On September 2, 2026, at approximately 12:41 p.m., MPD received a report alleging that Johnson threatened to shoot a resident of the building and others on September 1st. The reporting party wanted to remain anonymous so the person who reported the threats was reporting for them and reporting over-the-phone. The Officer entered the report into the MPD records management system. Per state law and MPD policy and procedure, the report was assigned a nature code of Terroristic Threats and routed without immediate action steps. This case was on its journey of approvals through the MPD records management system when, at approximately 4:36 p.m., Johnson began shooting at 15 E Grant St."