Man shot in the head in alley in St. Paul, Minn.

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the head in St. Paul, Minnesota early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Beech Street around 4:15 a.m. after a call of shots fired, according to Sgt. Mike Ernster. Responding officers found a man sitting in a vehicle in the alley with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect is in custody and police are investigating what led up to the incident.