Canterbury Park: timeline set for opening of 19K capacity amphitheater

A new outdoor music venue is expected to open in Canterbury Park in the Summer of 2025.

Construction of the 19,000-capacity open-air amphitheater will begin this Spring at the Canterbury Park campus in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company that runs the park, Canterbury Park Holding Corporation, announced the plans Wednesday in a press release, saying they had sold 35 arches of land in the northeast corner of their property to a company related to Swervo Development, which will build the venue.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A rendering of the 19,000-capacity Amphitheater set to open in Canterbury Park in the summer of 2025. ( Credit: SHEA DESIGN)

"We believe the amphitheater will create long-term opportunities for our companies to collaborate as we further enhance the entertainment product we offer at Canterbury Park and Canterbury Commons," said Randy Sampson, President and C.E.O at Canterbury, in the press release.

Canterbury said they will now focus on redeveloping the horse stabling area related to the park’s racetracks, with new barns and a new dormitory complex.

If completed as planned, the Canterbury Park amphitheater will be the largest non-stadium music venue in Minnesota and more than twice the size of the venue currently being constructed as part of the Upper Harbor Terminal project in north Minneapolis. That 8,000 capacity will be run by First Avenue.



