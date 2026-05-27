Lakeville mosque disturbance: Man impersonating law enforcement charged

The Brief Jacob Henry Ethington, 24, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and impersonating a peace officer after Lakeville police were called to a disturbance outside the Lakeville Masjid on May 22. Charges state that police arrived on a disturbance call, and found Ethington agitated, in possession of drugs and weapons, and claiming to be from both the U.S. Navy and FBI. According to charges, Ethington had previously been known to, "yell swear words and sometimes threats toward the religious location while services are ongoing."



A Lakeville man faces several charges after he was arrested outside a mosque during an incident in which he was in the possession of drugs and weapons while claiming to be law enforcement.

Lakeville man charged

What we know:

Jacob Henry Ethington, 24, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and impersonating a peace officer after Lakeville police were called to a disturbance outside the Lakeville Masjid, located at 8670 210th Street West, on May 22.

According to charges filed in Dakota County, just before noon, officers responded to a disturbance call outside the religious location.

When they arrived, charges state that they came across Ethington, who was "agitated" and would "only engage in conversation about Lucifer."

Police were told that when he asked to leave prior to their arrival, he became aggressive and would try to enter the mosque.

Dig deeper:

Charges state that when told he was being trespassed from the property, Ethington claimed that he was "in the U.S. Navy and was investigating sex trafficking at the religious location."

When pressed for details surrounding his identity, he then said he was FBI, before becoming silent, according to the charges.

When speaking with Ethington, charges say that officers observed "several bulges in his pockets."

Once placed in handcuffs, police reportedly found a pocketknife, a razor blade, several lighters and a plastic baggie containing 2.9 grams of a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

What they're saying:

"Incidents like this occur in a broader environment where misinformation, fearmongering and hateful rhetoric about Muslim communities continue to spread," said the mosque’s imam, Huzaifa Ahmed, at a press conference following the arrest. "Right now, people are scared. Parents are worried about bringing their children. Elderly community members are concerned about attending prayers. People are fearful in a place where they should feel peace."

According to charges, members of the mosque informed police that he lives across the street and that he will "yell swear words and sometimes threats toward the religious location while services are ongoing."

However, Lakeville police have clarified that there is currently no indication the disturbance was religiously affiliated.