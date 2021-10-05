Sheriff: Man shot by deputy after firing gun in Blaine neighborhood

A man is in the hospital after being shot by law enforcement following a standoff in Blaine late Monday night.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said Blaine police officers were called to a home on the 10500 block of Quincy Drive Northeast on a report of a man with a gun firing a weapon in a residential neighborhood.

When officers arrived and set up a perimeter, the gunman reportedly continued shooting at a home on the street and down the street. Homes in the neighborhood are fairly close together, so residents were told to shelter inside for safety.

Eventually, an Anoka County deputy fired their weapon, hitting the man who was then taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

No one else was hurt during the incident. The sheriff’s office said there is no further threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on the scene, collecting evidence and conducting their investigation into the law enforcement shooting.