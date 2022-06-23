Man seriously injured in Rice Lake house fire

A 33-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after he was severely burned during a house fire Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

Myles Summer was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition as of Thursday morning, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters and deputies responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a structure fire at the 3900 block of West Tischer Road in Rice Lake. The sheriff's office said two people were in a detached garage on the property when they saw black smoke coming from the main house.

Upon arrival, deputies learned three people were staying on the property. Authorities checked on the home and found Summers lying on the back deck with what appeared to be severe burns throughout his body.

They moved Summers to the backyard as the fire grew and engulfed much of the home. Summers was transported to a health clinic before being airlifted to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities believe the fire started in the bedroom where Summers was staying. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious in nature, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office, Rice Lake Fire Department and State Fire Marshal investigated the fire.