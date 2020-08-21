Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in rural Walker, Minnesota

A 60-year-old suffered serious injuries after getting run over by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in rural Walker, Minnesota, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. at the Orton's Y Mart convenience store in Turtle Lake Township in rural Walker.

When deputies arrived, they found several people attending to a man, who had been hit by a vehicle in the parking lot. Witnesses told officials the vehicle drove away after running over the man. Emergency crews took the man, who had life-threatening injuries, to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.

Officials found the suspected vehicle and arrested the driver, a 48-year-old Walker man. He is in custody at the Cass County Detention Center. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.