Minnesota man sentenced for murder of Red Lake Tribal police officer

A Red Lake man has been sentenced in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a tribal police officer in July 2021.

David Brian Donnell Jr. was sentenced to 37 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of Officer Ryan Bialke.

On July 27, 2021, officers from the Red Lake Tribal Police Department went to Donnell's home for a welfare check. When they arrived, police said Donnell was on his porch. When they tried to get him to come to them, Donnell instead went inside.

Along with the welfare check, police say Donnell had a warrant out for his arrest. Donnell refused to cooperate with police and officer ultimately tried to force their way into the home.

Police say, as they breached the door, Donnell shot several shots from a rifle, striking Officer Bialke. After Bialke was struck, police say Donnell kept shooting at other officers at the scene, firing off a total of at least 22 shots.

Bialke died from his injuries at the scene and Donnell ultimately ran from the scene but was arrested near a neighboring residence.

Donnell pleaded guilty last April to murder.

During Tuesday's hearing, the judge said the stiff sentence was "justified by a senseless."