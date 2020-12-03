Man reported missing in Bloomington, Minnesota
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who is missing in Bloomington, Minnesota.
The Bloomington Police Department said Michael Erickson was last seen by family a few days ago, but has not been heard from since.
He is believed to be driving a gray Toyota Camry with Minnesota license plate FJH903.
Anyone with information on Erickson's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Martin with the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-8840.