Man killed, suspect arrested in Barron, Wisconsin road rage shooting

Authorities are investigating a deadly road rage shooting that took place in Barron, Wisconsin Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place around 4:45 p.m. on North Mill Street in Barron, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. The initial investigation revealed a 20-year-old Cumberland man shot and killed Lauritz Robertson, 45, of Barron in a possible road rage incident and then fled the scene in his car.

The sheriff’s department, Barron Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. On their way to the scene, a man called 911 stating he was the shooter. He was later taken into custody in the parking lot of the Barron County Justice Center.

Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of second-degree homicide. He is expected to be formally charged later this week.

The sheriff’s department says this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.