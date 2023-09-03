Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in St. Michael

An investigation is underway in Wright County after a man was killed by a suspected hit-and-run driver.

Deputies say they responded shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday for the report of an unconscious man lying in the roadway near Ochoa Avenue NE and 60th Street NE in St. Michael.

At the scene, despite efforts from first responders, the man was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Deputies believe the man was struck by a motor vehicle. They are asking anyone with information on the case to call the sheriff's office at 763-682-1162.