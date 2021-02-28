Man killed in St. Paul hit-and-run Sunday night, driver arrested

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in St. Paul, Minnesota Sunday night. The driver is now in custody.

The deadly crash occurred at the intersection of Phalen Boulevard and Atlantic Street around 9 p.m., according to the St. Paul Police Department. The vehicle fled the scene.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 60-year-old man lying in the intersection who was unresponsive and had significant head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Lor Xiong of St. Paul.

Witnesses gave officers the license plate and description of the suspect vehicle. Officers located the vehicle on the 300 block of Toronto Street, approximately five miles from where the crash occurred. The vehicle had damage to the front and driver’s side.

The driver, a 23-year-old St. Anthony man, was located inside a residence and taken into custody without incident and eventually booked into jail for criminal vehicular homicide.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-266-5721.