Man killed in shooting at Edina strip mall parking lot

article

A man died on the scene after a shooting in a strip mall parking lot near the Galleria shopping mall, Edina police said.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, Edina police responded to a strip mall parking lot on the 3500 block of 70th Street West, police said. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries in the parking lot.

Despite lifesaving efforts by authorities, the victim died at the scene, according to police.

The suspect remained on the scene and was arrested, police said. Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Police say this is an active investigation.