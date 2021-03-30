Man killed in shooting at auto repair shop in St. Paul

article

Police in St. Paul are investigating a deadly shooting at an auto repair shop in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 3:37 p.m. on the 1300 block of Arcade Street. When officers arrived, they found a man inside the building who was injured from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Investigators are looking into whether the incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Paul police at (651)266-5650.

This incident marks the ninth homicide so far this year in St. Paul.