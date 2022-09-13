Man killed by falling tree branch in western Minnesota

A man clearing trees in western Minnesota was killed on Tuesday after being struck by a falling branch, authorities report.

According to the Renville County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded for the fatal accident shortly before 11 a.m. on 320th Street, south of 770th Avenue in Henryville Township, just south of Olivia, Minnesota.

At the scene, deputies found a man on the ground near several downed trees. The sheriff's office says it appears the man was clearing trees in a grove when a large branch connected to one of the trees broke and fell onto the man.

The man suffered significant injuries and, despite efforts by first responders to revive him, he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Deputies say the man was wearing proper protective gear. His identity has not yet been released.