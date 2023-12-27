Man jumped fence at MSP Airport, walked across runway: Charges

article

A 25-year-old man was charged after police say he jumped a fence and ran across the runway at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

According to charges, the suspect was on the Light Rail on Dec. 21, when he got off at the Fort Snelling stop and walked through the brick houses. The defendant told investigators he saw a sign that read "military" and became nervous.

The charges then say he followed some employees through the first gate. When he reached the second security gate, he climbed the fence and crossed over the barbed wire.

He then walked along runways 12L/30R before crossing the runway and the taxing area near gate C21-C22. It was there he was met by officers and taken into custody.

The man, who is from Minneapolis, has been charged with five separate counts, including a runway incursion violation, trespassing, and giving officers a false name.