Man injured in shooting at Maple Grove Benihaha

The Brief Maple Grove Police are investigating a shooting at Benihana. The suspect and victim knew each other and fled before police arrived. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact them.



Maple Grove Police are investigating a shooting at Benihana that injured a man.

Shooting at Maple Grove Benihana

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting at Benihana on Fountains Drive around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Two men, who seemed to know each other, were involved in an altercation that led to one being shot in the groin.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, went to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle and has not been found. Authorities believe the incident was not random, and no arrests have been made yet.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 763-494-6100. They say that the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is still unknown. Further details about the altercation have not been disclosed.