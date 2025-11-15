Man injured in shooting at Maple Grove Benihaha
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Maple Grove Police are investigating a shooting at Benihana that injured a man.
Shooting at Maple Grove Benihana
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting at Benihana on Fountains Drive around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Two men, who seemed to know each other, were involved in an altercation that led to one being shot in the groin.
The victim, a 33-year-old man, went to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.
The suspect left the scene in a vehicle and has not been found. Authorities believe the incident was not random, and no arrests have been made yet.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 763-494-6100. They say that the investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The identity of the suspect is still unknown. Further details about the altercation have not been disclosed.
The Source: Information from the Maple Grove Police Department.