Man injured in shooting at Maple Grove gas station

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Wednesday morning in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station in the 11900 block of 73rd Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Investigators learned the two people know each other and had arranged to meet at the gas station. There, the two got into a fight just before the shooting.

The suspect has not yet been charged. The case is still under investigation.