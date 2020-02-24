Man in custody after firing gun inside home in Waseca, Minnesota

article

One man is in custody after an incident at a home in Waseca, Minnesota Monday night.

According to police, at about 6:26 pm, officers responded to a home on the 500 block of 7th Avenue SE to investigate a report of a male in the house with a gun. The caller reported that the man had been using methamphetamine for a few days and was hallucinating. The caller also reported that the man had fired the gun twice inside the residence. Eventually, the caller was able to leave the residence.

Waseca Police Officers, as well as officers from the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, the New Richland Police Department and the Janesville Police Department responded. It was determined that the South Central Drug Investigative Unit SWAT and the MN River Valley SWAT teams would be called to assist in removing the man from the residence.

After negotiations, the man eventually left the home at 11:22 pm. A search warrant was executed at the residence, and officers found more firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine and other controlled substances.

The man is currently in custody and is being held at the Waseca County jail awaiting criminal charges.