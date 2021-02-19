Man in coma after snowmobile crash in Stearns County

A man is in a medically induced coma following a snowmobile crash near Clearwater, Minnesota, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities responded to the crash Thursday after receiving a 911 call around 5:40 p.m. The incident happened on the snowmobile trail northwest of Franklin Road about a mile north of Clearwater.

Officials learned the man lost control of the snowmobile and it turned over. A helicopter airlifted him to St. Cloud Hospital.

While in the coma, he is currently in stable condition.