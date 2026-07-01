Luverne, Minnesota's 65-foot nutcracker, may be the tallest in the world

The Brief Luverne, Minnesota, is now home to what is believed to be the world’s tallest nutcracker statue at 65 feet tall. The giant nutcracker is drawing visitors from across the globe and aims to boost local tourism. Community members can donate $20 for a chance to name the new statue at an upcoming ribbon cutting.



There’s a new giant in town, and it’s turning heads and bringing the world to Luverne.

Luverne unveils a record-breaking nutcracker statue to attract visitors

What we know:

Towering 65 feet above a rock shop near the edge of town, Luverne’s new nutcracker statue is believed to be the tallest in the world—almost twice as tall as the current record holder.

"We know he's the tallest because he is almost twice as tall as the current world record holder," said Katie Walgrave, who designed the statue.

The nutcracker was finished a couple of weeks ago and has already drawn visitors from as far as Wales and China.

"This week we've had people from Wales. We had people from China last week," said Walgrave.

The statue sits just a block from the interstate, with the goal of enticing travelers to stop and explore Luverne instead of driving past on I-90.

"We've just needed something to pull people off the interstate before they get to Sioux Falls or something like that. It's basically we're trying to mine the interstate," said Vance Walgrave, owner of Those Blasted Things.

Since the nutcracker’s arrival, local businesses have seen a surge in visitors.

"The people coming in here were double and triple the amount of people. Just overnight, all of a sudden, we were going, did we create a monster?" said Vance Walgrave.

'If you build it, they will come'

The backstory:

The idea for the giant nutcracker came after city leaders wanted a new attraction, something even more unique than the area’s previous claim to fame — a herd of bison at Blue Mounds State Park. A marketing consultant suggested something that would truly stand out.

Betty Mann, who has the second-largest collection of nutcrackers in the United States, played a big role in inspiring the project. Mann has collected over 7,000 nutcrackers since 2001, enough to fill two rooms at the Rock County Historical Society and outnumber the residents of Luverne.

"I bought my first nutcracker in 2001, and if you'd have told me then that this was all going to happen, I would have told you, 'You're crazy,' because I had no clue. This just exploded, and there was really nothing I could do to stop it," said Mann.

Mann donated her collection to the historical society, and she hopes the new statue will bring even more people to see what Luverne has to offer.

"It brings people to Laverne to see what we have. And then you'll see all the good things that we have in our museum here. And that was my intent," said Mann.

The city is planning an official ribbon cutting for the nutcracker in a couple of weeks. Anyone who donates $20 to the statue maintenance fund will get a chance to name the new resident.

"I've been hearing nutty a lot, but we'll see," said Vance Walgrave.

For many in Luverne, the nutcracker is more than just a statue — it’s a symbol of community pride and a way to put the town on the map.

"Anytime you see something weirdly big or weirdly small, we're going to be interested in it. So if we can have something weirdly big that brings people off of the interstate and off of the highway and from all over the world, we are going to do it," said Katie Walgrave.

The nutcracker joins other Minnesota record-holders, such as the largest ice maze and the tallest family, adding to the state’s reputation for quirky, oversized attractions.

Local perspective:

Residents are excited to see their town getting attention for something so unique.

"I just love that we're doing something big for the community that everybody can benefit from," said Katie Walgrave.

The nutcracker has already made an impact, with local shops and museums reporting more visitors and a renewed sense of excitement around town.

"Oh, they're just kind of whimsical. There's really nothing much to like about them. It just, some of them are kind of goofy looking and some of the are really a work of art," said Mann.

'It's just the visual effect of it'

Why you should care:

Luverne’s giant nutcracker is not just a roadside oddity — it’s a new reason for travelers to stop, explore, and support a small Minnesota community. The project shows how creativity and a bit of whimsy can help put a town on the map and bring people together.

The upcoming ribbon cutting and naming contest offer a chance for everyone to get involved, whether they’re locals or visitors just passing through.