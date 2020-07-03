Man hit in face with firework at Peavey Park in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Park Police are investigating after a man was hit in the face with a firework in Peavey Park Thursday.

Officials say around 4:30 p.m., a 53-year-old man was walking through the park near the corner plaza when the firework hit him, according to Dawn Sommers, a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Park Police.

An emergency crew took the man to Hennepin County Medical Center. His injuries are not serious.

Authorities say a woman, who has not been identified yet, set off the firework. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Park Police.

With many preparing to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is advising people to follow fireworks laws as well as safety tips, such as directing fireworks away from people and pets.