Man gets vaccinated up to 10 times in a single day

A man in New Zealand may have taken health recommendations a bit too far when he got vaccinated against COVID-19 as many as 10 times in a single day.

According to Stuff, the man visited several vaccination centers to get the shots and was paid to do so. The publication had already reported in October that people may have been assuming the identities of others and getting COVID-19 vaccinations on their behalf, in order to allow unvaccinated people to enjoy the same privileges as the vaccination.

"We are taking this matter very seriously. We are very concerned about this situation and are working with the appropriate agencies," said Astrid Koornneef, the New Zealand Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 vaccine and immunization program group manager.

It is unknown where, exactly, the man got his shots, but Koornneef recommended he should seek clinical advice as soon as possible.

Nikki Turner, a professor at Auckland University, told Stuff that there was no data on the safety of receiving so many vaccines in a single day.

"This is definitely not recommended," she said. "We have no evidence as to what side effects somebody would have with this amount of vaccine."

New Zealand has only had 44 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.